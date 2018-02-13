Danielle Herrington: 5 Things To Know About Gorgeous 2018 ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Cover Girl

It’s official: Danielle Herrington is the cover girl for the 2018 ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit issue! Get to know the stunning model here!

Congratulations, Danielle Herrington! It was announced on Feb. 13 that the 24-year-old model is on the cover of the coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue for 2018. For her cover shoot, Danielle wore a teeny pink, thong bikini, showing off her booty and side boob while splashing around in the ocean. The images were shot by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. “Last year, Danielle was a rookie, and yet already an exemplary model,” editor MJ Day explained. “She’s an extra hard worker and a natural brand ambassador. All those things separately don’t guarantee a cover, though. Danielle was a shy girl, who went from taking her first photos last year to showing up this year a completely different person. All the good things about her seemed to be magnified.” Here’s everything to know about Danielle!

1. She started as a ‘Sports Illustrated’ rookie. It’s hard to believe, but Danielle JUST made her major modeling debut in 2017! Last year, she was included on the list of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookies. Then, at Fashion Week in September, she made her big runway debut at the Philipp Plein show. In just one year, Danielle has transformed into quite the model, and became just the THIRD African-American woman to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit — Beyonce and Tyra Banks, who was actually on the cover twice, were the only two before her.

2. She grew up in California. Danielle grew up in Compton, California, but eventually moved to New York after the success of her first Sports Illustrated shoot in 2017. This helped kickstart her modeling career.

3. She was in school before taking on modeling full-time. In a 2016 interview with GQ, Danielle revealed that she majored in Psychology in school. She said she would’ve been a child psychiatrist if she had not become a model.

4. ‘Sports Illustrated’ is her first magazine cover EVER! While 2017’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl was Kate Upton, quite an experienced model, Danielle’s majorly rookie status was evident in the fact that this was the first time she EVER appeared on a mag cover. “I am beyond speechless,” she wrote on Instagram. “I dedicate this to all the young girls out there. Work hard, surround yourself with good people who believe in you and YOUR DREAMS WILL COME TRUE.”

5. She got to meet her role model at her cover shoot. Danielle has always considered Tyra Banks a role model, and when she showed up to shoot her Sports Illustrated cover, she actually got to MEET the America’s Next Top Model host. In fact, Tyra was actually the one who told Danielle the good news that she landed the cover girl gig!

