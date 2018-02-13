BTOB: 5 things About The K-Pop Idols Reportedly Performing At The Winter Olympics

The seven hot members of BTOB are ready to rock the Winter Olympics. The South Korean boy band will play the Pyeongchang games, so get to know all about these K-Pop stars.

Every day, a different artist or band will be putting on a headline performance during the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games, including Red Velvet, B1A4 and more! BTOB will be taking the stage on Feb. 14 — Valentine’s Day — according to Billboard. With BTOB performing on the day reserved for celebrating love and sweethearts everywhere, here’s everything you need to know about this boy band!

1. There are seven members. BTOB, which stands for “Born To Beat,” made their debut in March 2012. Formed by Cube Entertainment, the band consists of Eunkwang, 27, Minhyuk, 27, Lee Chang-sub, 26, Hyunsik, 25, Peniel, 24, Ilhoon, 23, and Sungjae, 22. The group raised eyebrows with its debut, because they released two songs – “Insane” and “Imagine” – that were of different genres. “Insane” is a dance track while “Imagine” was a ballad, but this showcase of different musical tastes was just a sign of things to come from this band.

2. They’ve released 10 EPs in six years. It’s not unheard of a K-Pop band to release EPs, even putting out more than one in a year. BTOB kicked off their careers by releasing their self-titled EP in April 2012, before following it up with a second one – Press Play –that following September. Though they only put out one EP in 2013, titled Thriller, they followed that up by putting out not one, but three EPs in 2014. In 2015, not only did they release their first album, Complete, in June of that year, they also put out the I Mean EP in 2015.

3. They made their comeback in October 2017. That year, BTOB fans got to enjoy the “Piece of BTOB” series, which saw each of the seven members release a self-styled solo track every month. The songs varied from ballads to alternative rock tracks to even hip-hop songs. Nice. It began in April and ended in October, culminating with the release of their second album, Brother Act. The first single, “Missing You,” was described by Billboard as a “piano driven, swaying pop ballad with mellow soft rock vibe.” The record was well-received in South Korea, and even impressed some of the American critics who thought songs like “Red Eye” were “extremely satisfying.”

4. The group filmed a reality television show to keep a promise to their fans. During their comeback V Live show, BTOB promised to film a reality show abroad if they got No. 1 during their comeback, according to Soompi. Sungjae even joked that it would be done at Eunkwang’s personal expense. Well, “Missing You” took the No. 1 spot on multiple realtime charts. Not ones to back out of a deal, BTOB aired the first episode of their show through BTOB’s Naver V Live + channel.

5. One of their members plans to release a solo album in March! While every BTOB member has released a solo song as a digital release or as tracks on a full album, none have dropped a solo album of their own – yet. Ilhoon is prepping a solo record to be released in March, according to AllKPop.

HollywoodLifers, is BTOB one of your favorite bands? Did you like their Brother Act album?