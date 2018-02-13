Wendy Williams Demands Brody Jenner Call Kylie After He Says It’s Been Years Since They’ve Talked

Wendy Williams just gave her best shot at family counseling! She thinks Brody Jenner should call his estranged sister, Kylie after he said he didn’t know she was pregnant!

Wendy Williams, 53, has some advice for Brody Jenner, 34, after he admitted he hasn’t spoken to his half-sister, Kylie Jenner, 20, in years. Brody also revealed he didn’t even know she was pregnant, until she gave birth on February 1. “I think that now because Brody is the older one, and Kylie is young — and while she’s a billionaire with her lip-kits and what not — Brody you need to pick up the phone and call your sister and say ‘congratulations’ or send a muffin basket or something,” Wendy demanded on her show, February 13 during “Hot Topics. “Reach out to her because now the family dynamics have changed,” she continued.

Brody’s shocking confession came on Thursday, February 8, when TMZ caught up with the DJ at LAX. “I haven’t yet, I have not,” Brody said when asked if he’s visited Kylie’s baby daughter, Stormi Webster, who she shares with boyfriend, Travis Scott, 25. “Hopefully,” he continued when asked if he will make plans to see the newest Jenner baby. Brody also confirmed that he “has not yet” sent Kylie a “push present.” After being questioned for a portion of his walk through the airport, he set the record straight. — “To be honest, I didn’t even know she was pregnant for the entire pregnancy,” he said. “But I found out and I would love to see her,” Brody added.

While it may have come off that Brody wasn’t happy with Kylie, that wasn’t the case. He later said that Kylie’s been very busy, and although they haven’t spent time together in years, that their relationship “has always been there.” Brody then again attributed Kylie’s busy schedule as the reason they haven’t reconnected. “It is what it is man.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Brody should reach out to Kylie?