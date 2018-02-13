Valentine’s Day: How To Pull Off The Perfect At-Home Blowout For Date Night In 25 Minutes
Valentine’s Day is TOMORROW, and if you’re stressing out about how to do your hair, let us help! Here’s an expert idea for a flawless blowout like Gigi Hadid.
If you’ve got a Valentine’s Day date — or a night out with your Galentine’s squad — allow Breno Miranda of the Licari Cutler salon on Fifth Avenue in NYC to walk you through how to do a perfect blowout at home. To start, grab a volumizer like the Cutler Volumizing Spray, a de-frizz product, hairspray and your trusty blow dryer!
Valentine’s Day blowout
1. With wet hair, apply volumizer on the roots and mid-shaft, and a dime sized amount of Redken Frizz Dismiss Cream on the ends for a glossy finish.
2. Pre-dry the hair, removing around 80-90% of the moisture. Section hair from ear to ear, then section out the top.
3. Blow-dry the top section in 3 parts from back to front, adding a 1 1/4 inch Velcro roller after every piece is finished. Repeat this process for the whole head until every section is finished.
4. Add Redken Fashion Work Hairspray for a light hold and let hair cool down. Remove all rollers and brush hair with vent brush to create a seamless, classic, voluminous look.
HollywoodLifers, how do you plan to do your hair on Valentine’s Day?