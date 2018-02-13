Travis Scott Taking Cooking Lessons To Prove To Kylie He Can Be A Well-Rounded Dad

Travis Scott is going above and beyond for Kylie Jenner and their daughter, Stormi Webster. Find out why the rapper is now taking cooking lessons!

Travis Scott, 25, has certainly hushed all of those claims that he won’t be a present father. Not only was he extremely supportive throughout Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, but we’ve just learned that he’s also helping out around the kitchen! Yes, you read that correctly. “Travis is enamored with being a new dad, and it’s reflecting in his everyday actions — not only in recent days, but he’s become a lot more focused on being a provider in the home to Kylie and Stormi [Webster]. Travis has been stealing little cooking tips from Kylie’s chef that he can take and utilize whenever Kylie is hungry, and he can whip up something delicious for her,” a source close to Travis tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! After only being a dad for a little over a week, Travis is certainly up for Father of The Year Award.

“Travis plans on continuing the cooking lessons on a regular basis to show the Kardashian family that he can really be a Renaissance man to Kylie. And he wants to be. He’s looking forward to becoming more comfortable in the kitchen so that he can finally debut his skills for Kylie and Stormi. He knows her heart will absolutely melt when he finally gets the confidence to prepare a full course meal for her,” our source continued.

We’re sure Kylie will appreciate Travis’ cooking no matter how the food taste. It’s the thought that counts, right? The news of him taking up lessons is especially good considering Kylie wants more kids in the future. As we previously reported, Kylie definitely has plans to have more children, and she really wants a son. With Travis stepping up the plate so perfectly, we’re sure adding more babies to the mix will workout just fine.

