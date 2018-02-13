Tiny Awkwardly Runs Into T.I.’s Side Chick Bernice Burgos At NYFW Show: See Pics

Can you say uncomfortable? Tiny and rival Bernice Burgos were spotted at the same runway show! See the totally awkward pics from NYFW.

Tiny Harris and Bernice Burgos have more in common than their taste in men. They both have a favorite designer, Philipp Plein, and they turned out to support him at New York Fashion Week on February 12. You read that right; Tiny and Bernice were at the same fashion show, at the same time! As far as we know, there was no confrontation between the rivals, but it had to have been awkward if they saw each other. We would freak out!

As you can see from the photos the ladies posted on Instagram below, they both looked smokin’ hot. Bernice kept things more casual, but still adorable, in a black sweatshirt and black pants. The outfit is coated in silver glitter, including a giant, sparkly skull on her thigh. She accessorized high-heeled boots and silver accessories, and kept her hair sleek. So cute!

Tiny went for high glamor. The Xscape singer dressed up in tight black pants and a leather jacket. Underneath, all she’s wearing is a lacy bustier top! She paired it with fishnet heels, silver accessories, and dramatic makeup. The smokey eye is on point. She was also rocking that awesome new hairdo, a shaggy, blonde pixie — kind of like Bonnie on How to Get Away with Murder now that we think about it. She looks amazing!

