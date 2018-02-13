Breaking News
Shaun White Wins Gold Medal In Men’s Halfpipe As Fans Cheer He’s ‘Unhuman’

Shaun White
REX/Shutterstock
Gold medalist Chloe Kim of the US during the medal ceremony for the women's Snowboard Halfpipe event during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 13 February 2018. Snow Boarding - PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, Daegwallyeong-Myeon, Korea - 13 Feb 2018
Chloe Kim, of the United States, wipes away a tear after winning gold in the women's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea Olympics Snowboard Women, Pyeongchang, South Korea - 13 Feb 2018
Chloe Kim, of the United States, celebrates winning gold after the women's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea Olympics Snowboard Women, Pyeongchang, South Korea - 13 Feb 2018
Emily Sweeney of the USA competes in round three in the Women's Luge Singles competition at the Olympic Sliding Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 13 February 2018. Luge - PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, Daegwallyeong-Myeon, Korea - 13 Feb 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 37 Photos.
and

After Chloe Kim took home gold on the halfpipe at the Winter Olympics, it was Shaun White’s turn. He crushed it in what’s likely his final games, bringing home the gold in an epic finish.

For Shaun White, the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea were a shot at redemption. After failing to medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, his turn on the halfpipe on Feb. 13 was likely the last shot the 31-year-old Shaun had at Olympic gold. He’d be 35 when the Beijing 2022 games rolled around, so it was now or never. In an epic final run he sealed the deal with a score of  97.00 and his third Olympic gold medal. He erupted in tears of joy at the feat and hoisted the stars and stripes above his head. To make the moment even more iconic, it’s the 100th gold medal won by an American in the modern Winter Olympics. History made! His dad said he had never seen Shaun cry and he was bawling like a baby in both his mom and dad’s arms after his winning run. It was SO emotional.

He was absolutely fearless in his first run with super giant height on his first jump and just kept the momentum going from there. He had by far the riskiest moves of anyone in the competition and pulled it off with such ease. At the end of his run he was so stoked he pulled off his helmet and goggles, throwing them into the air with elation. Shaun took the lead after the first round with a 94.25, which fans felt was way too low because what he nailed was so far and above any of his competition.

Shaun’s second run turned out to be disastrous, as his hand touched a rail and he fell on one of his landings. This allowed Japan’s Ayumu Hirano to take the lead by one point heading into the third and deciding run for the gold medal, setting up a nail biter of a finish with Australia’s Scotty James nipping at their heels for a medal position. But Shaun loves to go last and put up epic finishes and he brought it in spades. With the ride of his career he blew it away on height, executed two back to back 1440’s and he put it DOWN!

The men’s halfpipe final came after Chloe Kim, 17, became the face of U.S. snowboarding. She had already secured gold with her first run, nailing a backside air, frontside 1080, cab 720, frontside 90, McTwist and frontside inverted 720, according to NBC Olympics. That combination of really real tricks (for real) earned her a score of 93.75. When she took her “victory lap” run, she decided to got for it—nailing back-to-back 1080s, earning a score of 98.25. She also earned a Gold Medal for her trouble.

Check out Shaun’s amazing winning run and the praise on Twitter that he’s “inhuman” with his sick skills.

