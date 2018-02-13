Selena Gomez Stuns At Coach’s NYFW Show In Floral Dress & Long Hair Makeover

Selena looked stunning at the fashion show on Feb. 13 in NYC showing off her new long hair and bangs — see her gorgeous outfit right here!

Selena Gomez looked incredible backstage at the Coach Fall / Winter show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13. Selena is the face of Coach and even designed a line of leather purses and accessories with the brand last year. She showed up to the FW18 show wearing a gorgeous black and pink floral dress with spaghetti straps. The dress had an asymmetrical, pastel design in the middle of two black panels. She covered the delicate look with a black leather jacket and carried the new Coach Parker purse. She finished the look with black, lace-up boots. Her hair was SUPER long and she showed off some new, piecey bangs. She called it her “weave” in a behind-the-scenes video, so we know this is just a wig! Her makeup was done by Hung Vanngo. She rocked black cat eye liner and glossy pink lips.

Last season, in September of 2017, she wore bell-bottom jeans with a brown belt, a black t-shirt, and gorgeous brown leather jacket at the show. Her hair was in soft waves and her makeup was punctuated with a deep berry lip. She sat next to Emma Roberts at the show, who was wearing a yellow dress. Selena also showed off some of the newest Coach designs by wearing the brand exclusively for a new shoot in Harper’s BAZAAR. The shoot was full of feminine clothing, including a sequin midi dress, a pink satin mini with a dramatic train, and a black, western-inspired dress with silver studs. She’s also rocking a blonde bob in the shoot — it’s gorgeous!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Selena Gomez’s look at the Coach show?