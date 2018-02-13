Sadie Robertson Reveals If She’ll Ever Turn To Reality TV After ‘Duck Dynasty’ & ‘DWTS’

We watched Sadie Robertson grow up on ‘Duck Dynasty’ then charm America on ‘DWTS.’ She tells us EXCLUSIVELY if she has plans to return to reality TV.

Sadie Robertson has been a reality TV fixture ever since she was a barely a teen. From watching her grow up on Duck Dynasty to charming fans with her amazing transformation into a talented hoofer on Dancing with the Stars in 2014, she’s a seasoned star of the small screen. The 20-year-old stopped by our HollywoodLife.com New York City office for our podcast to promote her book Live Fearless: A Call to Power, Passion, and Purpose. Naturally we all want to know if she’s coming back to reality TV and she gave us a tempting answer!

“You know what? That is definitely something that could happen. I’m not going to say it, but it could happen,” she tells us EXCLUSIVELY. We even asked her if there’s something in the works and with a glimmer in her eye Sadie replied, “It could be. It could be. To be determined.” We didn’t stop there though, pressing on to find out if the show will focus on Sadie or if it will include her family like Duck Dynasty did. “You know what? I’m keeping it all up to…We’ll see. Let the times tell.” As to whether or not it will be based in her new hometown of Nashville, she reveals, We’ll see. We’ll see. It possibly could happen.” Oooh it would be SO great to see Sadie back on TV again, so we hope whatever project she’s working on comes through.

If she ever wanted to return for a Dancing with the Stars All-Star competition, she still has a dear friend in former partner Mark Ballas, 31. They became close pals as he helped he make it all the way to the finals in season 19, where she lost to Alfonso Ribeiro, 46. “He’s like a brother to me. He’s so awesome. Actually we’re just texting a little bit ago. I love Mark. He is definitely a crazy person but I love him for it,” she tells us. Sadie even attended Mark’s 2016 wedding to singer/songwriter BC Jean, 30. “She’s gorgeous and such a sweet girl,” she says about Mrs. Ballas. To hear more of what Sadie had to say, you can listen to the full podcast interview here!

HollywoodLifers, what type of reality show would you like to see Sadie star in?