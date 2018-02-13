The Pregnant Virgin, 29, Explained: Why She Never Wants To Have Sex — Gynecologist Speaks

Lauren could be the first pregnant virgin since you know who. A gynecologist gives insight into why she’s determined to never have sex, but still wants a baby.

Believe it or not, a 29-year-old named Lauren is a virgin, yet she just discovered she’s pregnant. Yes, that’s right — she’s expecting her first child, even though she’s never had sex. And Lauren wouldn’t have it any other way because she intends to stay a virgin for the rest of her life, she recently revealed to VICE. Lauren, who suffers from hypopituitarism, even finds kissing to be “awkward”, so she used a sperm donor to become pregnant. In case you’re unaware, hypopituitarism is a rare disorder that affects a person’s hormones, so Dr. Sherry A. Ross, a women’s health expert and author of She-logy, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that this could be why Lauren never wants to have sex nor get intimate with another person.

“The small pituitary gland that sits in the brain is responsible for many chain reactions of hormonal events that affect our growth, sexual and reproductive function, thyroid and cortisol production. Hypopituitarism means your pituitary gland is not producing all or some of these important hormones. If your body is not manufacturing one or all of these hormones, your body will not function properly. Depending on which hormones you are not producing, symptoms can include weight loss, fatigue, depression, irregular or absence of periods, infertility, low sex drive, poor breast development, osteoporosis nausea, vomiting, anorexia, hyperpigmentation, confusion, electrolyte disruption, low blood pressure, intolerance to cold, dry skin, muscle aches, constipation, increased thirst, frequency urination and vaginal dryness to name a few,” she explained. “Low sex drive” is key here.

Fortunately, living with this disorder is manageable, Dr. Ross further explains. “Growth hormone can be replaced through weekly injections, so problems with short stature can be corrected. If young girls are having irregular or absence of periods, estrogen and progesterone can be given to bring on periods. Sometimes stronger hormones are needed to induce monthly ovulation when trying to conceive.” But even if it’s manageable, there are plenty of women living without the condition, who are showing interest in conceiving children on their own. “‘Single moms by choice’ is a growing and exciting movement of forward thinking women. I honestly applaud them and am happy to say there are many ways to create a family in 2018. The days of having a woman and a man be the two key and necessary ingredients in creating a family is passe.”

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Lauren’s virgin pregnancy? Tell us below!