Chicago News Station Confuses Olympics Host City With P.F. Changs & Everyone’s Losing It 

Common sense would tell you that the Winter Olympics aren’t being held at a Chinese restaurant. Unfortunately, a Chicago news station failed to realize this.

Everyone makes mistakes, right? Sadly, not everyone’s mistakes are broadcasted on national television. This is exactly what happened on Feb. 10, when a Chicago news anchor said “P.F. Chang 2018” instead of “PyeongChang 2018” during a live segment about the Olympics in South Korea. If you’re cringing right now, you’re not alone. Although the ABC affiliate has since apologized for their MAJOR error, that hasn’t stopped viewers from unleashing their disappointment and confusion on Twitter. “Please tell me this didn’t really happen,” one user tweeted on Feb. 12. Another viewer tweeted, “Yes, a news channel really did confuse #PyeongChang2018 with P.F. Changs… and it’s amazing.” It’s clear some users were amused, while others were disturbed, but most importantly, we want to know how this could have happened?!

A spokesperson for Chicago’s ABC 7, Jayme Nicholas, explained that the mix-up was certainly not intentional. “The graphic was created for a different ‘satirical piece’ put together on Friday by sports anchor Mark Giangreco in which viewers were encouraged to invent their own Olympic sports, but it was mistakenly also used for the serious news story read on Saturday by weekend anchor Mark Rivera,” Jayme said according to the Chicago Tribune. Now that we know that, we can take a sigh of relief! Making light of the debacle, P.F. Chang’s tweeted, “Contrary to this broadcast, we’re not hosting the games.” Now, that’s funny!

Nevertheless, the PyeongChang games kicked off on Feb. 8, and it’s sure to be an exciting two weeks! The opening ceremony was held on Feb. 9 and featured gorgeous fireworks. This year’s Opening Ceremony was not only eventful, but historic. North Korea and South Korea marched together under one flag. The two countries have been rivals since the early 1950s, so it was beautiful to see them march in unity. For more Winter Games coverage head over to nbcolympics.com!

