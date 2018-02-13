Millie Bobby Brown Makes NYFW Debut: See Her ‘Stunning’ Calvin Klein Look

Millie Bobby Brown did not disappoint at this year’s NYFW. She’s certainly a fashion icon in the making, and you’re going to want to see what she wore to the Calvin Klein show.

Who said you can’t repeat outfits? Millie Bobby Brown, 13, put this fashion myth to rest at this year’s NYFW Calvin Klein show, when she wore the same Calvin Klein by Appointment skirt with varsity letters from a 2017 shoot she did with InStyle. Needless to say, we’re here for it, especially because it proves the Stranger Things star is just like us! You can stop feeling bad about over-wearing your favorite party dress, now. Millie paired the velvet skirt with a crisp white turtle neck and effortless curls. She also rocked fabulous dark eyeshadow and pretty pink lips. What a look!

Interestingly, this wouldn’t be the first time Millie showed love to the famous designer. Back in January, the brunette beauty wore a sequin covered pink Calvin Klein dress to the 2018 SAG Awards. She pulled the adorable look together with white Converse All-Stars and styled her hair in two fun buns. Going with sneakers was certainly a nontraditional red-carpet look, but we aren’t complaining! We’re loving Millie’s sense of fashion, and we can’t wait to see more of it this year.

Of course there’s a reason behind Millie’s CK obsession. In 2017, Millie became the face of the brand. This appointment made her the youngest model to front a Calvin Klein campaign, and certainly kick started her career in fashion. She took to Instagram to share the exciting moment with a post captioned, “I am so honored to be a part of this -‘A cast of distinct individuals brings the idea to life: Strength of character is key. Whether famous or unknown, all are treated equally’– Calvin Klein By Appointment.” You go, girl.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Millie Bobby Brown’s NYFW look? Let us know your thoughts below!