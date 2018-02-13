Miley Cyrus Throws Shade At Her ‘Voice’ Co-Stars Blake Shelton & Adam Levine: ‘Ew’

Miley Cyrus may be sitting out season 14 of ‘The Voice,’ but she’s still throwing epic shade at rival judges Blake Shelton and Adam Levine. We’ve got her amazing disses.

Shots fired! Miley Cyrus loves to put the the male judges of The Voice on blast and she’s at it again even though the show isn’t on the air yet. While she always got into plenty of playful arguments with Blake Shelton, 41, and Adam Levine, 38, when she was judging on season 13, she’s still showing that she can fire zingers at them from afar. NBC posted a series of photos of the season 14 judges to the show’s Instagram account on Feb. 13 and Miley snuck in to the comments section to let Blake and Adam know how she really feels about them. In a pic of Maroon 5 singer rocking a new mustache, the show captioned it, “You know you missed him.” Miley chimed in with other users hating on the new facial hair, commenting “But didn’t miss that stache.” OUCH!

She saved an even bigger burn for Blake, as the country crooner is seen kicking back in a rocking chair wearing head to toe denim and giving the camera a sexy smile. The show captioned the pic, “Well, if that isn’t the luckiest rocking chair in the world.” Fans were praising him for looking so damn handsome and crushing on PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Man Alive, but Miley wasn’t there for it. “Ew lol” she wrote about the sexy rocking chair that got the privilege of Blake’s butt upon it.

Miley is taking a break from the show in season 14 as Kelly Clarkson, 35, will be joining the panel as a first time judge. While we’re sure she’ll bring some fun and fresh banter to counter Blake and Adam, no other female judge has shown how she can stand up to the boys the way that the “Malibu” singer has. Their on-air tiffs are hilarious and Miley always comes to play, as her amazing comments on Instagram show.

