Meghan Markle Rocks $2900 Green Tartan Burberry Coat & Scots Are Swooning: See Pics

Meghan Markle looked stunning during a visit to Edinburgh, Scotland with Prince Harry on Feb. 13, and we’ve got all the details on her luxe ensemble here! How fitting is that plaid?!

Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, made a gorgeous couple as usual during their time at Edinburgh Castle in Scotland, and we’re absolutely obsessed with Megan’s plaid coat. She looked amazing in a Burberry double-breasted tartan wool and cashmere-blend coat — which goes for $2,895 USD — a pair of Veronica Beard pants, and a green crossbody bag from the Edinburgh-based designer Strathberry, which is currently sold out.

It was Meghan’s first time visiting the country, and she definitely made a good outfit choice. Plaid definitely suits her, and of course it plays homage to the Scots! Click through the gallery, attached, to see more pics of Meghan visiting Scotland.

Meghan was all smiles on the outing, and when you see the video of Prince Harry getting bitten by a Shetland pony, you will be, too. Can you blame her for laughing?! See photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry here.

ICYMI, Harry and Meghan also revealed the exact time of their wedding, which will take place on May 19! The former Suits actress will walk down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at 12:00 PM, so be sure to mark your calendar. It’s been too long since we’ve had a royal wedding!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Meghan’s look in Scotland? Tell us if you love it!