Kylie Jenner’s Already Thinking About Baby #2 — Does She Want Travis Scott To Be The Father?

Baby Stormi Webster may only be a few days old, but Kylie Jenner is apparently already thinking about giving her a sibling! HL exclusively found out her plans.

Kylie Jenner, 20, is apparently loving motherhood SO much that she already thinks she wants to add another little one into the mix! The reality star only gave birth to her first child, daughter Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1, but she’s been open about wanting to be a mom for a while now. She welcomed Stormi with Travis Scott, 25, and so far, the two of them are reportedly raising their little girl together and cannot get enough of the cutie! Next time around though, Kylie apparently wants a baby boy! Click here to see Stormi’s adorable first pics.

But although the new mom wants more children eventually — she DOES want some time to recover from her first pregnancy. And above all, she’s desperate to get her fit figure back. “Kylie is absolutely interested in having more kids, especially a son,” a source close to Kylie shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But she really misses her pre-baby body.” For next time, it seems like Kylie may even consider ripping a page out of Kim Kardashian‘s, 37, book! “She would highly consider doing what Kim did and go the surrogate route,” our source added.

While surrogacy is a bit extreme, and Kim did it because doctors told her it’d be dangerous for her to get deliver again, Kylie isn’t making decisions about this any time soon. As of right now, she’s loving taking care of just one baby. “She clearly is still learning about being a new mom, but she would definitely be interested in having another kid in like two years,” our insider explained. But one thing she thinks she wants for sure? Travis! “She would also hope that Travis would be the father when that all goes down,” our insider revealed. Hmm, maybe we have a Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Scott Disick, 34, situation on our hands?

Either way, Kylie and Travis seem to be getting along great while caring for their newborn. In fact, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Kylie has been pleasantly surprised by how “hands-on” Travis has been with Stormi. “Travis has totally stepped up to the plate and is being a real hands-on dad—he’s even been changing diapers and helping out with feedings so Kylie can rest up every now and then,” another source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Both Travis and Kylie can’t stop holding, smelling, and kissing Stormi, they’re so in love with her, it’s super sweet!”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Kylie will actually have more kids in the near future?