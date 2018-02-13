Woah! Kate Upton unexpectedly fell into the ocean waves during her recent ‘Sports Illustrated’ swimsuit photo shoot in Aruba. See the slip up here!

Kate Upton, 25, had a scary brush with the ocean when intense waves forced her to fall into the water during a topless photo shoot with Sports Illustrated in Aruba and it certainly was a sight to see! In a video posted to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Instagram on Feb. 13, Kate can be seen posing in nothing but nude bikini bottoms attached to a yellow gold tiered skirt while standing on a rock with the waves crashing behind her before an assistant quickly comes up to move her out of the way. Kate took his hands but the waves crept up before she could get off the rock and down into the ocean she went. Luckily some other people working on the shoot helped her back up but it sure was a close call! “Whoops! Things got a little rocky on @kateupton’s #SISwim 2018 shoot in Aruba! 👀 | @arubatourism@hiltonaruba #OneHappyIsland,” the lighthearted caption for the photo read. SEE THE VIDEO OF KATE’S MISHAP BELOW!

Kate took the time to explain what happened in the clip. “The next wave coming, it didn’t look that large from my point of view but it must have hit the rock just right and caught on,” she said. “This skirt whenever it’s wet with all the tools it is very heavy and it dragged me down.” Eek! It’s good to know that Kate was surrounded by people whose top priority was to keep her safe.

In addition to being in the news for being one of today’s top models, Kate made headlines for accusing Guess co-founder Paul Marciano, 66, of allegedly inappropriately touching her when she was working for the company at the age of only 18. She spoke out about how he allegedly made advances to her on more than one occasion and it added to the many stories more and more women are sharing today surrounding the #MeToo movement.

