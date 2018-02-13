Khloe Kardashian Reveals How & When She Knew Tristan Thompson Was ‘The One’

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian is gushing over how she knew baby daddy Tristan Thompson was ‘The One.’ We’ve got the details on when she realized he was her forever man!



So sweet! As Valentine’s Day approaches, Khloe Kardashian, 33, is glowing about how she knew boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, was “The One” for her right away after they began dating in August of 2016. Their relationship proved different than anything the reality star had ever experienced with a guy and it was all about how secure he made her feel. “I knew Tristan was the one very quickly—I have never felt so comfortable or so safe with someone,” Koko revealed in a heartwarming post on her Khloewithak.com website on Feb. 13.

As a result, Khloe made sure they were laying a solid foundation for something serious. “Because of that, I took it very slowly and was cautious about how I went about ‘us.’ I made sure we had very in-depth conversations. I wanted to make sure that those conversations were backed up by actions,” she shared. “Tristan was so forthcoming with his life, as I was with mine. It was really reassuring to feel that someone had the same belief systems as I did. We shared the same principles and morals.

She also made sure that they were on the same page when it came to things like faith and family. “We spoke about religion, children and our families. I think all of those things are important to truly know the ins and outs of someone.’ she added. Since Khloe lives primarily in L.A. and Tristan plays ball for the Cleveland Cavaliers, they also knew they had to work out the “logistics of life” to make their long-distance relationship work. She ended up getting a place in Ohio to be near her man during the NBA season and he spends his off-season in Calabasas at Khloe’s mansion.

The mama to be ended her post by telling fans that there still has to be “chemistry and energy” in a relationship but that to make it in the long run a couple needs a solid foundation “for when the honeymoon phase is over.” For Khloe and Tristan, that honeymoon has never ended as they’ve fallen more in love over the past 18 months together and are expecting their first child this spring. Koko played everything right in this romance as compared to jumping in to her first marriage to Lamar Odom, 38, after knowing him for less than a month. Now she has the man of her dreams and a baby on the way.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU know when someone is “The One?”