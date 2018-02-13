Flynn Wins The 2018 Westminster Dog Show: Bichon Frise Breed Is Top Dog

Now, that’s a good dog! Flynn the Bichon Frise beat out thousands of other adorable pooches to be crowned ‘Best In Show’ at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Somebody give that dog a bone. The 2018 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show came to a tail-wagging conclusion on Feb. 13 in the heart of New York City at Madison Square Garden. After whittling down the competition to the best dogs in the Hound, Toy, Non-sporting, Herding, Working, Sporting and Terrier groups present, it was up to Betty-Anne Stenmark to pick the Best In Show. After reviewing the dogs before her, the famed breeder and exhibitor decided it was Flynn, a Bichon Frise from the non-sporting group that was Best in Show A giant Schnauzer named Ty was named Reserve Best in Show.

His handler, Bill McFadden, says the good boy loves the spotlight and has been to Westminster three times. “The [MSG] crowd is so awesome, so loud and so crazy,” he said, per Reuters. “There’s a lot of noise and excitement. The best thing you can do is just hope your dog feeds off it.” The handler did a mic drop on accepting the honor, saying Flynn would now be retiring after being named top dog in the country.

This year’s finalists were some of the cutest dogs around. The day before, four dogs advanced to the final. Slick, a border collie, won the herding group, the third straight year he’s earned a ribbon at this event, according to USA Today. Even if he doesn’t take Best In Show, he’s a winner in the eyes of his owner, Jamie Clute. “He’s a once-in-a-lifetime dog,” he said. “He’s a blast. He bites my feet and licks my ears.” Winston the Norfolk Terrier took the Terrier group, while Bean the Sussex Spaniel won the sporting group on Feb. 13, sending them into the finals for Best in Show. Lucy, an “elegant” borzoi, won the hound group.

Biggie the Pug won hearts everywhere, as the little pooch won the toy group. His owner, Esteban Farias, said that Biggie has filled the hole in his heart following the sudden death of a previous pug. “We have a little friend up in heaven, Mr. Rumble, who helped us win,” he said. Biggie got the biggest applause inside MSG and was a total fan favorite.

Last year, Rumor the German Shepard took home best in show. In 2016, C.J. the German Shorthaired Pointer, won the top prize and the year before that, Miss P the Beagle was Best In Show. Since winning, Rumor has had a little of eight puppies, four boys and four girls, at the end of August 2017. “She’s been a great mother,” her owner and handler Kent Boyles, said, per the American Kennel Club. The four boys and four girls will be evaluated to see if they will follow in their mother’s footsteps.

The 142nd #WKCDogShow Best in Show winner is Flynn the Bichon Frise! pic.twitter.com/syeNACZTAR — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) February 14, 2018

Congratulations to this year’s Best In Show! HollywoodLifers, who did you want to win?