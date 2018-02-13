Fly By Midnight Explores The Dark Side Of Relationships On ‘Just Say It’

Retro-pop duo Fly By Midnight gets real on their new track ‘Just Say It,’ which is about ending a relationship that’s ‘lost its spark.’ We’ve got your exclusive first listen and look at the video!

It’s no coincidence that Fly By Midnight (Justin “Slavo” Slaven and Justin Bryte)’s new single “Just Say It” is here just in time for Valentine’s Day, but it’s not your typical love song. “We pretty much vented about our previous relationships, and this relatable feeling of wanting a way out of something that’s lost its spark,” Slavo tells us. “We’ve both been there, for sure.” Watch the video for the heartfelt — and catchy — song above!

What was it like writing “Just Say It?”

Justin Bryte: We co-wrote it with a super dope writer, Jojee, at our studio. We knew coming into it that we wanted to get a different product than we were used to, so we really opened up in the session. After a few Dunkin’ Donuts runs (which, by the way, drove us into a super sugar high for a bit) and couch talk for a while, we were able to pull the most real emotions [and put them] into the song.

What can you tell us about the video?

JB: Especially for this song, more than any other single we’ve released, we wanted to give it a few different visual interpretations.

Slavo: It’s kind of a complex song with a lot to tell, so after the official release on Valentine’s Day, a couple more surprises will follow.

JB: Quick tease…it’s the first time Slavo and I aren’t smiling in a video.

S: [Laughs] Yup, no happiness this time around.

Is Valentine’s Day a thing for you? How are you celebrating this year — or not?

JB: I’ve always made it a point to celebrate V-Day every year. I know it’s a cash grab and all, but I like the idea of a holiday acknowledging romance. So yeah…I’ll be showing up with a teddy bear and severely overpriced flowers. [Laughs]

S: The flowers always get ya.

Any other new tracks coming soon?

S: Always. Fortunately, like a lot of people these days, modern technology allows us to write/record/produce quality songs on a regular basis. So it’s really just a matter of choosing what song we want to represent how we’re currently feeling.

Are you working on a sequel to Cover Charge yet?

JB: Cover Charge was such a great project to work on, we can’t not follow up! There has been a lot of love in general from releasing a body of work, so we’ve been brainstorming how to make the next cover package really special.

Can fans look forward to any live dates or a tour in 2018?

JB: For sure! We were recently announced on the bill for Firefly Festival this summer, which we’re stoked about. We’ll also be announcing a college tour really soon that is going to be awesome.

S: There’ve also been a lot of requests as to when we’ll play our hometown — New York City — again. We’re working on making that next one really special, so stay tuned!

Who would you love to tour with?

JB: The energy of Bruno Mars or Justin Timberlake‘s live show would be kickass to open for. We love a good challenge, so getting a crowd like that hyped would be awesome. We take the role of the support act pretty seriously. It’s kind of our job to get the audience ready for what’s next.

If someone hasn’t heard you before, what song should they listen to first?

JB: Toughest question of the day. [Laughs]

S: They all represent our sound in their own unique way so that is a pretty hard question to answer. I’m all about the fun dance side of our sound, so I would have to send someone to “Vibe.”

JB: I think “XL” is such a sleeper track of ours, too. Probably one of my favorites that we’ve ever written. It invokes a more chill mood.

What’s something you’ve been passionate lately outside of your work?

JB: I’ve been binging the hell out of Netflix/Hulu whenever I can. Recent favorites are End Of The F*cking World and Retribution.

S: I caught the Game Of Thrones bug, so that’s definitely consumed the majority, if not all, of my life outside of music.

Anything else in the pipeline?

S: A lot of music. Different sounds you haven’t heard from us before.

JB: Different visuals, too. We’re experimenting!

Keep up with Fly By Midnight here.