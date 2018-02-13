Fantasia’s Nephew, 18, Killed In Deadly Shooting: ‘Idol’ Alum Begs For Prayers

So sad! Fantasia Barrino is asking for prayers after her nephew, Tyquan, died from multiple gunshot wounds on Feb. 13. Find out all the details, here.

Our hearts go out to Fantasia Barrino, 33, as she is mourning the death of her eldest nephew, Tyquan. The 18-year-old was fatally shot on Feb. 13 in Greensboro, North Carolina, according to TMZ. His death was a result of an altercation gone wrong outside of a residential complex, and we can’t imagine how terrible this must be for his family. Although paramedics attempted to revive him, he was transported to Moses Cone Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The only good thing to come out of this tragedy is that the police have arrested Tyquan’s killer, but even that won’t bring Tyquan back to life.

The suspect, who’s name is unknown at this time, has been charged with first degree murder, according to TMZ. Fantasia shared the devastating news on Instagram with a post captioned, “Ty Auntie is So Sorry baby Rip to my Oldest Nephew Please Pray for his Mother and my Brother & his Stepdad.” Many fans came to Fantasia’s aid with comforting words like “Sorry for your lost hun” and “Bless your nephew’s soul and spirit. Prayers and condolences to you and your family.” Tyquan was the son of Fantasia’s brother Ricco, who is a fellow musician. Sadly, Ricco did not get to see his son before he died from his gunshot wounds.

So far, 2018 has been a rough year for the Barrino family. In addition to Tyquan’s passing, Fantasia’s brother Xavier has been in the hospital for a few months after a terrible motorcycle accident left him critically injured. We send our sincerest condolences to Fantasia.

HollywoodLifers, please keep Fantasia’s family in your thoughts in prayers.