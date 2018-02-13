U.S. luger Emily Sweeney lost control of her sled during her final luge run at the Olympics and crashed on Feb. 13. She was immediately checked by medics for injuries.

Emily Sweeney, 24, was injured in the final run of the luge competition in Pyeonchang after crashing against a wall around Curve 9. Curve 9 is one of the toughest curves in the luge competition. Emily began moving all over the track when she lost control and was thrown off her sled. Medics rushed to her side right after the crash to check on her. This was her very first Olympics.

Emily was able to walk about 10 minutes after the crash, according to the Associated Press. “USA’s Emily Sweeney crashes in luge, heading to hospital,” CNN’s Will Ripley tweeted. “The final run of women’s singles luge is currently ongoing, but it has been marred by a very scary moment, as USA’s Emily Sweeney suffered a nasty crash and did not finish. The crowd was stunned and went silent.” According to NBC Connecticut anchor Kevin Nathan, Emily “is very sore, but she does not have any broken bones.”

Luge is an extremely dangerous sport. Georgian luger Nodar Kumaritashvilia died at just 21 years old in a luge crash as he practiced for the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. He was violently thrown off his luge and over the sidewall of the track. He hit an unprotected steel pillar and died at a nearby hospital.

In addition to being an expert luger, Emily is a member of the Army. “I thought it was a great avenue of opportunity,” Emily said about joining the military. “I knew I wanted to continue being an athlete, but I didn’t want to only be an athlete. I wanted something else to pursue beyond my athletic career.”

