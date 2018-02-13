Christian Siriano Throws 10th Birthday Party For His Label & It Was A Can’t-Miss Affair

When Christian Siriano started thinking about the big 10th anniversary for his namesake collection — he thought big celebration — red carpet, gilt walls, a front row packed with celeb guests & super glam looks.

Thank you, Christian, for inviting so many of us to share in your exciting celebration after a reaching a mega milestone in the world of designer fashion. It’s a rare few of the bright, young design talents who survive to a 10th year in the tough world of fashion today. That’s why it’s so understandable that you’d want to put on an over-the-top old time, full-on glamorous show to debut your Fall 2018 ready-to-wear collection, and Christian didn’t disappoint. This 10th anniversary collection was the apex of a hard fought career, since Siriano, 32, won the fourth season of Project Runway and just 21 years old. Since launching his own collection in 2008, he’s gained a slew of celebrity fans after enthusiastically designing looks for stars who come in all shapes and sizes. The curvaceous Christina Hendricks has been a longtime client, he’s dressed former First Lady Michelle Obama, and when SNL’s 6’0″ Leslie Jones despaired that several designers had turned down the opportunity to dress her for the Ghostbusters premiere, he stepped in and happily did the honors.

At the Feb. 10 anniversary show, the front row was filled with Siriano’s A-list admirers. Cardi B, Laverne Cox, Meg Ryan, Whoopi Goldberg, Jamie Alexander, Molly Shannon, and gymnast Nastia Liukin, and the courageous Selma Blair walked the show in a full-body clinging jumpsuit. Meanwhile, on the full floor red carpet, Ashley Graham opened the presentation in a full-length faux fur coat, belted over thigh-high siren red boots, that we all need right now. What a dramatic and yet wearable look — if you want to look fabulous.

The series of luxuriously oversized robe coats was followed by a procession of cocktail and big night-out gowns, that could make any woman with an occasion weep. Silver, swirling cocktail dresses were irresistible, high-side slit gowns showed off just the right amount of too-much sexy leg, big red Southern belle ball gown skirts guarantee that any woman can make a drop-dead entrance, and slinky bright satins were perfect for the woman who wants to be sexy and comfortable. Unlike at most fashion shows featuring towering, toothpick models, Siriano’s presentation was full of women and men of all heights and body shapes — from 5’3″ Selma Blair to Orange Is The New Black’s 5’4″ Danielle Brooks, who was stunning in a turquoise chiffon, high-slit gown and cape, to gazelle-like, statuesque models. It was all drop-dead. And after all the models had filled the full floor for a dramatic, finale panorama, the crowd stood up and cheered, and it was a well-earned tribute to Siriano.

Here’s to your next 10 years, Christian!