Chrissy Teigen Genuinely Fears Luna Will Hate Her Baby Brother & The Reason Why Is Hysterical

Chrissy Teigen’s not entirely confident her daughter Luna will embrace her role as big sister when baby #2 comes along! Her rationale? Just see for yourselves!

While we can't wait to see John Legend, 39, and Chrissy Teigen's, 32, one-year-old daughter, Luna Simone, became a sister later this year, Chrissy has her reservations about it. Taking to Twitter on Feb. 12, the model shared her concerns with her fans — and of course it made us LOL. Click here to see pics of Chrissy Teigen's maternity style.

Part of where Chrissy’s fears stem from has to do with the fact she thinks Luna is A LOT like her! “Baby Luna’s more like me, and I realized I can be difficult, so we’re hoping maybe baby two will be John,” the star told ET last month. With that, John chimed in, “I am very much in love with my wife and my daughter, so if the next baby has any of their characteristics, I’m very happy.” Chrissy and John revealed the night of the Grammys that they’re having a son, and in preparation, they’re trying to get Luna psyched about her new big sister role.

“[Luna] is so excited. Actually, she’s got her little baby doll now that she’s been really taking care of,” the SI Swimsuit beauty gushed. At the same time, however, Chrissy truly is “nervous” of how her daughter will react to no longer being the center of attention. “It’s hard though, because she’s definitely jealous of John and I,” the supermodel revealed. “She’s so protective of John and when we kiss, she, like, looks [up] from no matter where she is… You see her little dark eyes somewhere. It’s a little scary.”

I’m scared Luna is gonna hate her baby brother because I have a really hard time welcoming new bravo cast members — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 13, 2018

Anticipating the challenges of being parents-of-two, Chrissy added, “I think the balance is hard. I mean, you want to be able to give one so much attention and shower them with love and affection, but then you have a little baby too, and that’ll be rough to balance.” It’s nothing Chrissy and John can’t handle though!

