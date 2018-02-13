Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian & More: First Pics Of Stars After They’ve Had Babies

Every star bounces back differently right after having a baby. We’ve got Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and other celebs first pics after giving birth

It can be so maddening to see celebrities debut their post-baby bodies looking so incredibly tight right after giving birth. Kylie Jenner, 20, welcomed daughter Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1 and just 10 days later was out and about in a pair of tight lycra shorts and a top with her body looking like she’d never even been pregnant! The reality star went out shopping and the next day attended a pal’s baby shower in a track suit and you’d never know she became a new mom just days prior. She did admit in her “To Our Daughter” video that she didn’t gain much baby weight and that was certainly noticeable in her first post-baby pics.

Her sister Kim Kardashian, 37, wasn’t so lucky. She packed on nearly 70 pounds during her two pregnancies and practically became a hermit in the months that followed while she tried to shed the baby weight. In her first pics out and about over a month after having son Saint, 2, she draped herself in a big black fur coat and used heavy jackets to shield her body for months to come until she neared her target post-baby weight.

Models always seem to have the easiest time snapping back to their post-baby bodies in their first photos after giving birth. Chrissy Teigen, 31, managed to fit into Daisy Dukes and a flat tummy-baring crop top while cooking her own Mother’s Day brunch. That came less than one month after welcoming daughter Luna, 22 months, back in April of 2016. Bar Refaeli, 32, was modeling lingerie in her first pics after having daughter Liv in Aug. of 2016. Seriously, one month after giving birth and already her body was tight as a drum and she was back at work. Heidi Klum, 44, managed to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway only five weeks after welcoming daughter Lou, 8, in 2009.

Jessica Alba, 36, welcomed her son Hayes on New Year’s Eve 2017 and in her first pics after giving birth she looked fit and adorable in a black sundress while running errands three weeks later. Fellow actress Olivia Wilde, 33, hit a red carpet 11 DAYS after giving birth to son Otis in April of 2014, looking fantastic in black skinny jeans, a white t-shirt and a blazer. Halle Berry, 51, defied time when she gave birth to son Maceo at age 47 back in 2013. Three months later she made her first post-baby appearance, hitting a red carpet in a sexy black dress looking slim and fit.

Singer Gwen Stefani, 48, had the most amazing bounce back, as she performed at the Coachella Music Festival alongside pal Pharrell Williams just six weeks after welcoming third son Apollo in March of 2014. What a way to debut her post baby body in a tight satin jumpsuit! Talk about a Hollaback. Ivanka Trump, 36, had son Theo in late March of 2016 and ONE WEEK later she was back on the presidential campaign trail supporting her dad Donald while wearing a slimming black sleeveless dress.

Kate Middleton, 36, is the queen of post-baby bounce-backs, as she made her public first appearance five weeks after welcoming Prince George, 4, in 2013 while wearing skinny jeans! Her flat tummy looked like she had never even been pregnant. The Duchess of Cambridge also had a “how does she do that?!” moment when six weeks after welcoming Princess Charlotte in May of 2015, she made her first public appearance at Buckingham Palace in a smart blue coat that showed off her trim body. Kate’s due to welcome her third child with Prince William, 35, this April and one month later she will be attending the wedding of Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 25 on May 19. We’re sure she will yet again blow our minds yet again with her amazing post-baby body.

HollywoodLifers, which celebrity rocked her post baby body the best? Check out our gallery and tell us in the comments.