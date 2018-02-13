9 Celebs Caught Cooking Topless: Chrissy Teigen, Usher & More

Celebrities aren’t shy stripping down, and that includes in the kitchen! See pics of Chrissy Teigen, Usher, Lady Gaga and more cooking while topless!

Chrissy Teigen has some cooking habits that aren’t so normal, but then again, she’s not your typical celeb. Chrissy’s pregnant with her second child and had a serious craving for salad, so she went to the kitchen immediately to make it. She didn’t even stop to put on clothes! She knew she was going to get backlash from posting the completely topless pic (and bottomless; it looks like she’s just wearing a towel), so she got ahead of it with her caption: “plz don’t shame me I am a strong proud salad making woman just being natural and trying to live my life.”

Chrissy even censored her breasts with salad emojis. So funny! Believe it or not, a ton of other celebrities have gotten naked in the kitchen. Her bestie, Kim Kardashian‘s done it, as well. In the pic, that appears to be a promo shot for a meal replacement shake, Kim’s just wearing a thin sports bra and high-cut white panties as she guzzles milk. Weirdly still hot! Kim actually got a lot of ish for the photo from people saying her leaning up against her oven in her skivvies was “unsanitary.” Let the woman live!

Dudes are in on the topless cooking game, too. It seems like they all got the memo that women think it’s incredibly sexy when their dates cook for them! Usher‘s one of the biggest culprits — not that we’re complaining. He’s taken to social media plenty of times to flaunt his naked body, but we’re focusing on this cute kitchen one. In the photo seen above, Usher’s taking a selfie while frying an egg shirtless. He was actually holding up his end of a bargain. He told The Voice fans in 2014 that if his mentee Josh Kaufman woman, he’d strip! “If Josh Kaufman WINS The Voice…I will prove I cook in my underwear!” Usher wrote on Facebook. He went there! See more celebs cooking in their underwear in the gallery above!

