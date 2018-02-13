Ralph Lauren & Bella Hadid Took Cold New Yorkers To The Beach During NYFW

Take me to the beach! Ralph Lauren transported guests to the tropics! His latest NYFW show was a breath of fresh — and warm — air! See the vacation-inspired designs here!

Stars like Rachel Brosnahan, Hilary Swank, and Katie Holmes watched from the front row as models like Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls, Romee Strijd and many more showcased the latest creations from famed designer Ralph Lauren. It was an American dream, with sailing themes and patriotic colors parading down the runway. “Everyone wishes for a magical place where they can step out of time into the beauty of nature. For Spring 2018, I wanted to share the mood, the light, the blue and white freshness of my retreat in Jamaica,” the designer wrote on Instagram. The set design was based on his house on the island, and had everyone in the audience wishing for a spring break getaway!

The soundtrack was Caribbean inspired. Models swayed to Niia‘s “Nobody” and Bob Marley’s “Is This Love.” On the runway, we saw bleached denim, color-blocked swimsuits, sequined striped dresses, and menswear-inspired looks. It was colorful — with vibrant hues of primary colors like red, blue, yellow, and green. The beauty look was natural and sun-kissed, exactly what you would envision for an island getaway. It felt like a gorgeous parade of endless looks — over 40 — with a ton of models, including a lot of very handsome men. Some pieces were tailored and structured, and then in the next breath, they were flirty, like the feathery, fringed denim dress that Bella modeled. See all the looks in the gallery attached!

HollywoodLifers, did you love seeing Bella Hadid walk during Ralph Lauren’s fashion show?