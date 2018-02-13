‘The Bachelor’s Bekah M. ‘Sets The Record Straight’ After She Went ‘Missing’ On A ‘Marijuana Farm’

‘The Bachelor’s Bekah Martinez has cleared up the mystery of how she ended up on a missing person’s report and revealed if she was really working on a marijuana farm.

Sadly adorable Bekah Martinez was sent packing by Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, on the Feb. 12 episode of The Bachelor. The good news is that she went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the same night and was finally able to clear up the mystery of how she was reported missing by her mom after telling her she was going away to work on a marijuana farm. The 22-year-old revealed hat she did not lie to her mother saying that she was “on a farm” when she was actually on The Bachelor because she had already been eliminated from the show at that point.

Bekah says she “decided to go up to the mountains with some friends for a couple of weeks and I was there for six or seven days without phone service, and I thought I was going to have phone service. I told my mother that I would. I just had this weird feeling on the sixth or seventh day that ‘I need to go home now.’ So I got in my car, drove to where I had service, called my parents. Then I come to find out only 12 hours before, my mother had called the Humboldt Sheriff’s Department saying that I was missing.” Mystery solved! It’s still unclear why her mom didn’t call the sheriff’s department back to cancel the missing persons report.

“So you were not on a marijuana farm, you were in the mountains” Jimmy, 50, quizzed Bekah. “Is that what it was. Was that a marijuana farm?” she wondered. He pressed on and she said, “It’s Humboldt County sooo….” Humboldt produces the most marijuana in California and she went “missing” right around harvest time so it is was bit curious. ‘To set the record straight I’m not a weed farmer, I’m still a nanny in LA. But yes, my friends have a weed farm up in Humboldt,” she added. Well there ya go!

Bekah also revealed that she was really hoping for Peter Kraus to be The Bachelor when she got the call that she was going to be on the show. She dished that she’s only talked to castmate Tia “when forced to” as they are now enemies. Tia backstabbed her to Ari by telling him Bekah wasn’t marriage material because she was too young and the former race car driver believed her and sent the LA resident home. Kendall however remains a close friend and she’s even stayed over at her taxidermy filled house. You can watch Bekah’s full interview above.

