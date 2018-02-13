Your fave Bachelor Nation alums and international stars are uniting for some fun and romance during this frigid winter. Read our ‘Bachelor Winter Games’ live blog now!

The USA team features some of the most beloved Bachelor Nation stars who are ready to find love again. Ben Higgins is “ready to turn the page” after his heartbreaking split from Lauren Bushnell. He wants to find himself again with somebody. Bibiana Juliana from Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season has bounced back quickly after her exit from The Bachelor and wants to find a long-term partner. Dean Unglert from Rachel Lindsay’s season admits he was “kind of a jerk” on Bachelor In Paradise. He’s done some “self-reflection” and is a changed man. Josiah Graham feels the same way. Clare Crawley from Juan Pablo Galavis’s season has decided to come out of retirement for Winter Games. Lesley Murphy from Sean Lowe’s season recently had a double mastectomy and hasn’t been with anyone since. She wants to open her heart again. And then there’s Ashley I., who is well aware of her reputation. She swears she’s not going to cry this time, but we’ve all seen those previews…

The international is full of bachelors and bachelorettes from all over the globe. Yuki from Japan doesn’t speak much English, but she does know how to say “I love you” and “will you marry me?” Good to know, Yuki. There’s Kevin and Benoit from Canada, who are very easy on the eyes. Zoe’s from China, Laura’s from the United Kingdom. Courtney and Tiffany have traveled all the way from Australia. Nastassia and Rebecca are joining the show from Sweden. But that’s not all. There’s Jenny from Finland, Ally and Lily from New Zealand, and Christian from Germany.

Trista and Ryan Sutter, the OG Bachelorette couple, carry the lantern which represents the “flame of passion and love.” No, I am not making this up.

Keep refreshing for updates!

HollywoodLifers, who is your favorite Bachelor Nation alum? Let us know!