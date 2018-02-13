Arielle Kebbel’s ‘Missing’ Sister Julia Has Been Found: ‘Fifty Shades’ Star Is ‘So Grateful’

This is so amazing! Actress Arielle Kebbel’s sister, who went missing in early February, has been found, she revealed on Twitter with a touching thank you message.

Fifty Shades Freed actress Arielle Kebbel, 32, took to Instagram on Feb. 3 to announce that her sister, Julia Kebbel, went missing, but now, just 10 days later, we’re happy to report that she’s been found! “My sis & her dog Cindy,have been found!We R asking 4 privacy at this time but my family & I are so grateful 2 everyone 4 all of the love & support. Thank you 2 the LAPD, KlaasKIDS, SERT Ministries and Anonymity Rescue & to every single person that helped bring Julia home. 💖🙏✨,” Arielle wrote on Twitter on Feb. 13.

No other information has been provided at this time, but we’re happy to hear Arielle and her family have reunited with Julia. As we previously told you, Julia was last seen walking in an East LA neighborhood on Wednesay, Jan. 31, before she vanished. Arielle, who has starred in shows like 90210, UnREAL, and more, begged her friends and family to help her find Julia. Former co-stars even reposted Julia’s Instagram post, in hopes of helping her find her missing sibling. And fortunately, it looks like everyone’s hard work paid off!

“My sister Julia Kebbel is missing,” Arielle wrote in her initial post, when asking for help. “Please repost. She was last seen in Silver Lake, walking her chocolate lab, Cindy, at 11 pm wed night. 1/31/18. She is 5’3 . Weighs about 105 pounds. Fair skin. Bleach blonde short hair. She has tattoos on both fore arms. She has a spiritual symbol w/ a key and the words promise on one fore arm and a blue Phoenix rising on the other. Please scroll through pictures to see details. Her chocolate lab is named Cindy Crawford. She is chipped. If anyone finds the dog or has seen her, please let us know. Julia’s Instagram and Twitter is @jkebbz. Please go there to see more pictures of her. If you have seen her or know anything about her, please DM me and call 911.”

