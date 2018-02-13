Quiz
Are You & Your BF Ready To Be Exclusive? Find Out Before Valentine’s Day: Quiz 

Are you at that awkward stage in your relationship, when you don’t know whether you and your partner should become official? Find out if you’re ready, here!

For some, Valentine’s Day can be the most stressful day of the year, especially if you and your significant other haven’t made the decision to only date each other. We’ve been there. You know he’s feeling you, but you don’t know if he’s still seeing other people. Scary, right? It’s a tough spot to be in, especially when your heart is on the line, and that’s why we’ve designed a quiz that will determine if you and your boyfriend are ready to be exclusive! We know relationships take time to build, but there’s no harm in seeing if a more serious stage is in your future.

And just so you don’t feel alone, we’re here to inform you that celebrities also face the same relationship roadblocks! In fact, Amy Schumer, 36, just made her relationship Instagram official with her boyfriend and restauranteur Chris Fischer, 37. She posted an adorable kissing photo of them on Feb. 11 captioned, “Happy Birthday @theellenshow thank you for having us!” See, there’s still time! Amy and Chris have been dating since November 2017, but have kept their relationship pretty low-key. They were first romantically linked after photos surfaced of them having a candlelit dinner in New York City. What a dream date!

Fellow actress and funny girl Millie Bobby Brown, 13, has also recently let the world know she’s off the market. The Stranger Things star is currently dating Vine star Jacob Sartorius, 15. Although they seem young, the new couple appear to be very much in love! Millie even took to Instagram to shoutout her beau with a post captioned, “Thanks for the bear.” The picture showed Millie cozying up to an adorable teddy bear, and we have reason to believe it was from Jacob because he commented “of course,” under the post. Young love is the cutest love! So, now that you’ve heard a few celebrity stories, it’s time to make one of your own! This quiz may completely change your 2018!

