Are Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Getting Married & Having Kids Together? The Truth

There’s no denying Jennifer Lopez, 48, and Alex Rodriguez, 42, have an adorable relationship — but are they determined to take their love to the next level? While marriage may in fact be in the picture, apparently they’re completely satisfied with the amount of kids they each already have! Jennifer, after all, has 9-year-old twins Max and Emme, and A-Rod is the proud father of daughters Ella, 9, and Natasha, 13. Either way though, Jennifer and Alex’s connection has never been stronger! Click here to see sweet PDA pics of J.Lo & A-Rod.

“Their relationship is going so well right now and they are not thinking of adding anyone to the family that they have now,” a source close to Alex shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They both love each other’s kids and that is all the extra family they need.” Fair enough, but that apparently doesn’t mean we won’t hear wedding bells in the near future! After all, the two are practically inseparable and TOTAL couples goals! But don’t count on the stars’ possible nuptials being a drawn-out affair.

“Now when it comes to getting married, that is more likely. But they both have decided they wouldn’t want a long engagement so when that happens, they want to get married very fast afterwards,” our insider explained. “It’s all a matter of timing since their schedules are so demanding, but one thing is for sure, their relationship is going amazingly well.” We totally believe it too! Just two weeks ago, the singer and her man stepped out for a GUESS party, and they looked beyond infatuated with each other while sitting side-by-side.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Jennifer and Alex SHOULD have more kids? Would you love to see them tie the knot?