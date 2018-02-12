Will Kate Middleton Be Forced To Diss Times Up At BAFTAs? Why She May Not Wear Black

Kate Middleton may have a tough choice to make when choosing her attire for the 2018 BAFTAs, where women will reportedly wear all black to honor the Times Up. Will she join in or remain unbiased?

All eyes will be on Kate Middleton, 36, when she hits the red carpet at the 2018 BAFTAs — British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards — in London on February 18. As awards show red carpets continue to be a platform for political protests, most stars attending this year’s BAFTAs plan to arrive in all-black in support of the Times Up movement. Therefore, the Duchess of Cambridge may have a difficult choice on her hands — Follow the all-black attire trend; Or, follow royal protocol by remaining unbiased, which could risk the outcome of public scrutiny.

Kate and Prince William, 35, who is the president of BAFTA, are set to attend the annual awards ceremony in London for the second year in a row. However, Kate’s plans for her red carpet fashion have yet to be revealed. it’s important to note that Kate wore a black dress to last year’s BAFTAs [as seen below], which did not contain a dress code. She stunned in a black, off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown, patterned with white floral designs. Her 2017 BAFTAs attire also begs the question, will Kate — who is pregnant for the third time — wear a black dress for the second year in a row?

The BAFTA Awards are the British equivalent of the Oscars, which means the red carpet for the event is a very prestigious one. The BAFTAs dress code to honor Times Up is similar to that of the Golden Globes, where most celebrities, including Nicole Kidman, 50, and Gal Gadot, 32, wore all black. The Grammys followed suit, with a slew of stars such as Cardi B, 25, and Lady Gaga, 31, wearing/carrying a white rose also in honor of Time’s Up.

The Time’s Up initiative, which stands against harassment, assault and mistreatment of women, also started a legal defense fund to provide monetary support to those who decide to take legal action.

Those who plan to attend the 2018 BAFTAs received a letter at the end of January 2018 encouraging women to wear black in solidarity in honor of the Times Up movement, according to Deadline. The letter, sent “on behalf of a collective of UK based female film and television industry leaders,” read in part:

Dear Guest

We write to you on behalf of a collective of UK based female film and television industry leaders. We got together at the end of last year, in response to the sexual harassment scandals in our industry and beyond.

Inspired by the TIME’S UP movement in the US, we are working to continue the incredible movement this side of the Atlantic. With BAFTA being the first major film awards ceremony in Europe this year, we feel it is important to make a statement to show global solidarity and that the issue is not being forgotten, and to join hands with people across all industries who have experienced inequality and abuse.

This is why we are inviting you to wear black to the awards ceremony, to follow suit from our sisters who attended the Golden Globes. Wearing black is a strong, unifying and simple statement – a physical and visual representation of our solidarity with people across all industries who have experienced sexual harassment and abuse or have been held back due to an imbalance in power. It is also the easiest color for the majority to wear and feel comfortable in.

