Lesley Murphy: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelor Winter Games’ Beauty

Bachelor Nation alum Lesley Murphy is braving the cold for ‘The Bachelor Winter Games.’ Before the Feb. 13 premiere, here’s what you need to know about Lesley!

1. Lesley is reportedly dating Dean Unglert! Looks like these two found love on The Bachelor Winter Games! Lesley, 30, and Dean, 26, were spotted holding hands at a Sundance Film Festival party on Jan. 19, according to Us Weekly. It may be cold outside, but Lesley and Dean’s relationship is heating up! “Things are pretty serious and they are exclusive as of now,” a source told E! News. “They have been spending a lot of time together since the show ended filming.”

2. She’s from Sean Lowe’s season. She came in fifth place on The Bachelor. Sean, now 34, and Lesley actually broke the Guinness World Record for longest onscreen kiss with their lip lock that totaled three minutes and 15 seconds! As we all know, Sean ended up with Catherine Giudici. Lesley was a bridesmaid in Sean and Catherine’s 2014 wedding!

3. She had a preventative double mastectomy. When Lesley found out she had the BRCA 2 gene mutation, which puts her at higher risk of developing breast cancer, she decided to get the double mastectomy. Twelve weeks after the surgery, Lesley had surgery again to put in breast implants.

4. She’s got a travel blog! The blog, The Road Les Traveled, is her passion project. “I’m Lesley Murphy, a travel journalist and TV personality currently based out of an overweight suitcase who travels the world for a living,” she writes on her blog’s About Me page. “I write, I photograph, I live on airplanes (and for better or for worse, live on airplane food), and I love discovering what makes a destination tick. I know, I know…how does a girl from Arkansas get around so much, right? It’s not about where you’re from. It’s about where you’re going and what you do when you get there.”

5. She helped raise money for Puerto Rico’s hurricane relief. She traveled to the country in the wake of the devastating Hurricane Maria. “From celebrating Three King’s Day to visiting a children’s hospital to hurricane beach clean up, I know this island has made a massive comeback👊🏻There’s still much work to do, but Puerto Rico’s resilience and beauty is everywhere🇵🇷Special thx to @seepuertorico for showing us that this island is ready for business :) #puertorico #meaningfultravel #despacito,” she wrote on Instagram in Jan. 2018.

The Bachelor Winter Games premieres Feb. 13 at 8 p.m.on ABC.

