Josiah Graham: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelor Winter Games’ Stud

Josiah Graham is coming back to Bachelor Nation! Before ‘The Bachelor Winter Games’ premiere, get up to speed on the alum.

1. Josiah was on Rachel Lindsay’s season! Josiah, 29, was one of the lucky guys vying for Rachel’s heart during season 13 of The Bachelorette. During the season, Rachel started to think that maybe Josiah was not being his true self around her. “Josiah may have won the tournament, but the late-night R&B radio jockey voice he used on the microphone left me a little curious if he was always putting on an act around me,” Rachel wrote in her PEOPLE blog.

2. He didn’t exactly leave The Bachelorette on good terms. When Josiah was eliminated in the middle of season 13, his exit interview was pretty shocking: “Nobody in this house thought I was going home. Nobody. I came in here abundantly confident. I have no words to explain, to articulate her decision-making. It’s just weird, dude, the people who she kept in the house over me. You think you can have a better chance with Matt than me? And I love Alex, the Soviet Union KGB spy, but you really think that KGB agent has something over me? And I love Adam, but you think a guy that brings a doll that looks like Mike Meyers is better than me? Woman, you have some poor judgment.”

3. He is BFFs with Eric Bigger! Josiah and Eric met while competing on Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette. They’ll be reuniting for The Bachelor Winter Games! “@ericbigger and I were literally the only two black dudes in the entire state of Vermont😂😂…in all seriousness, he has become one of my best friends and I can’t wait for y’all to see our journey for love,” Josiah wrote on Instagram.

4. His father is his biggest inspiration. “He spent his entire life taking care of at-risk youth,” Josiah revealed in his ABC bio. “After his first-born son committed suicide, he remained a strong head of the household.”

5. He’s been catfished before. Needless to say, it was his worst date memory. A girl arrived on their date pregnant!

The Bachelor Winter Games premieres Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

