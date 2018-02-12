Jazzyfact: 5 Things To Know About The Hip-Hop Duo Performing At The Winter Olympics

Jazzyfact, a South Korean duo consisting of rapper Beenzino and producer Shimmy Twice, is set to perform at the 2018 Winter Olympics! Here are 5 things to know.

Every day, a different artist or band will be putting on a headline performance during the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, including Red Velvet, BTOB and more! Jazzyfact will be taking the stage on Feb. 13 and Feb. 21 after the medal ceremony on each date, as MBC News reports. Here’s everything you need to know about the duo!

1. Jazzyfact is a South Korean rap duo made up of producer Shimmy Twice and rapper/producer Beenzino. They gained notoriety with their 2010 album Lifes Like, and followed it up with 2017’s Waves Like. You can watch their music video for “하루종일 (All Day)” below!

2. Beenzino also has a huge solo career. He’s released three solo records, and has toured in the United States. Some of Beenzino’s biggest songs are “Dali, Van, Picasso,” “No Matter What” and “Life in Color.”

3. Despite being enlisted in the miltary, Beenzino can still take the stage during the Olympics. Beenzino enlisted in May 2017, but as Soompi reports, he’s still able to participate in the Olympic events. Phew! (Shimmy Twice also went into the military in 2012, and finished his service.)

4. The guys are big foodies. They often post yummy-looking food pics on Instagram, as you can see by Shimmy Twice’s pizza here and Beenzino’s room service here!

5. Fans can’t wait to see them perform at the Olympics. “im actually shaking????????” one fan wrote on Twitter once the news broke. “B*TCH JAZZYFACT B*TCH MY MANS BEENZINO DJFJEJCJSJD,” another tweeted. We feel you!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Jazzyfact perform at the Winter Olympics?