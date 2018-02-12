Daniela Braga: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Model Squad’ Star

Who is Daniela Braga from E!’s latest hit show, ‘Model Squad’? Let HollywoodLife introduce you!

1.) Daniela Braga, 26, is a model from Brazil. You might know her by her surname, Dany Braga. She was born on January 23, 1992 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, but currently resides in New York City, according to her Wikipedia page. You can learn more about Daniela’s model career on her website, DanyBraga.com.

2.) Daniela is one of the models featured on E!’s new show, ‘Model Squad‘. The docu-series is set to premiere on E! at 10pm ET on Monday, February 12, right in the heart of New York City fashion week. The show will also feature models like Olivia Culpo, Nadine Leopold, Ping Hue, and more. So exciting!

3.) She’s been featured by Victoria’s Secret. Daniela has walked in their annual Fashion Show for quite a few years, including 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017! She’s also been a featured model in their catalog for the 2016 and 2017 years, as well as their sports campaign for 2016, 2017 and 2018.

4.) Daniela has a MASSIVE Instagram following. While coming up in the modeling world, Dany’s grown a pretty big fan base on social media. With over 380,000 followers in Instagram (@bragadany), she’s slowly but surely closing in on half a million! That’s influencer status right there!

5.) Dany’s covered fashion magazines all over the world! One look at the growing portfolio she has on her website reveals that Daniela is a natural born cover girl. She’s been featured on ELLE magazine Brazil, Harper’s Bazaar magazine Kazakhstan, Glamour magazine and French magazine. And of course she looked gorgeous on every single one of them!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Will YOU be tuning in to watch Model Squad on E!? Comment below, let us know!