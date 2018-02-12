Wendy Williams Slams SJP’s ‘Sex & The City’ Character As ‘Dumb’ As Kim Cattrall Feud Rages On
Did Wendy Williams just pick a side in SJP and Kim Cattrall’s feud? She said SJP should’ve handled things differently with Kim, while shading her ‘SATC’ character!
Wendy Williams, 53, weighed in on the Sarah Jessica Parker, 52, and Kim Cattrall, 61, feud, and of course, she didn’t hold back! As she expressed her boredom with the Sex and the City stars’ ongoing feud, she described the situation as, “One doesn’t like the other and the other doesn’t know why.” The talk show host went on explain, “It’s two old ladies fighting about what? … We want to see the third movie. Wendy then ranked her favorite SATC characters, where she said, “I’m a Charlotte and a Miranda; I’ve never been a Samantha, and I’m definitely not a Carrie, she’s dumb.” Despite slamming SJP’s iconic character, Wendy did admit that Carrie’s hair on the show was amazing.
After SJP sent condolences via social media to Cattrall’s full response, via Instagram, read:”My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” Cattrall wrote in her caption. “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”
