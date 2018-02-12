‘Vanderpump Rules’ Recap: Stassi Freaks Out & Leaves Her Birthday Party In Tears

It’s her party and she’ll cry if she wants to. Stassi had a meltdown at her birthday party, ran off in tears, and left Katie with a $1400 bill — read our full recap here!

Stassi‘s birthday always comes with drama and this year was no different, as evidenced by the Feb. 12 episode of Vanderpump Rules. Birthday twins and rivals, Ariana and Stassi, both planned extravagant parties on the same night, but while Ariana shined at the “queen” of her ball, Stassi’s party ended in tears… her own. Why, you may ask? Well, Stassi invited the stripper from Katie‘s bachelorette party, and she was happy to see her show up, but when Katie suggested they do shots off of her ass, Stassi freaked out. She said she hadn’t had a chance to talk to her boyfriend, Patrick, all night and because they had just gotten into a massive fight a few days earlier, she was having major anxiety. With tears streaming down her face, Stassi ran home, without even paying the bill for the party. So poor Katie was left having to pay the $1400 tab at the bar.

Meanwhile, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval celebrated the approval of TomTom’s permits by writing hefty checks to Lisa Vanderpump. Sadly, Sandoval couldn’t exactly celebrate the milestone at home, as he was busy dealing with some relationship issues. Ariana started going to therapy and revealed to a few of her friends that she and Tom aren’t really having sex anymore. She has major body image issues, which makes Tom feel insecure from time-to-time, but she assured him that if they remain close, emotionally, she’ll want to have sex with him more often.

Later, Lisa punished Jax for ruining her big night last week by banning him from her annual dog event. He didn’t seem too sad about it, though, so we’re not sure he’ll ever learn his lesson.

