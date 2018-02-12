Tyga Plans To Send A Romantic Valentine’s Gift To Kylie Jenner Just To ‘Freak’ Travis Scott Out

Tyga is intent on stirring the pot when it comes to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship, and we’ve learned that he’s planning to make a big move on V-Day!

Will Tyga, 28, ever get the hint?! He’s cooked up a scheme to disrupt Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s Valentine’s Day, as a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively, and it involves a very specific gift.

“Tyga isn’t done taunting Travis,” the insider reveals. “He plans to send Kylie flowers for Valentine’s Day — red roses mixed with baby pink to represent baby Stormi. He’s already put in the order. Travis is going to freak when he finds out.” Oh, and you’d better believe Tyga is attempting to mess with Travis “on purpose.”

“Tyga knows that Travis wants him nowhere near Kylie or her new baby, but he doesn’t care,” the insider continues. “He feels more than entitled to go after Kylie. He feels like Travis stole his girl, so Kylie is fair game.” That’s twisted logic if we ever heard it, but Tyga is obviously pretty desperate. Still, does he really think a move like this will have Kylie running back into his arms?

Finally, Tyga is still holding onto the notion that he might actually be Stormi’s father! As we know, he’s been trying to convince Kylie to let him take a paternity test. “Tyga is sure there was overlap,” the source tells us, “And he still thinks the baby could be his.” Oh, boy.

HollywoodLifers, do you want Tyga to go through with his Valentine’s Day plan? Or is he acting totally out of line? Let us know how you feel in the comments!