Tiny Debuts Blonde Pixie Cut At NYFW: Love Or Loathe Her Hair Makeover?

Tiny isn’t afraid of change! She stepped out at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 11 rocking a cleavage-baring leather look, but what really had heads turning was her hair makeover. See it here!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, has made the chop! The Xscape singer debuted a new, short haircut during New York Fashion Week, and she’s totally owning it. “Big S/O & thank you to my hair stylist @bkluvsme who flew in just to slay me a look I’ve never done before & she killed it!!!” Tiny wrote on Instagram.

Fans are obsessed with Tiny’s new cut. “Yesss Tiny I love the short style it fits you boo,” one follower commented on her Instagram pic. “The short blonde hair suits you.. makes you look younger and super stylish,” another wrote. Tiny is always switching up her ‘do, and Fashion Week is the perfect time to make a bold move.

Others aren’t into it. “This hair makes you look older. You know I love you and I’m just telling you the truth,” one fan wrote. “I don’t like it but she’s still cute,” another shrugged. See Tiny’s pixie cut below, and more pics of it here!

