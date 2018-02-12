‘The Bachelor’: Arie Says He’s Falling In Love With [SPOILER] & Fans Just Don’t Get It

‘The Bachelor’ star Arie Luyendyk Jr. admitted he was falling in love with one particular contestant on the Feb. 12 episode of the reality series and fans are reacting with their doubt in epic ways.

The Feb. 12 episode of The Bachelor had Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, expressing his feelings of love during another one-on-one with contestant Lauren B., 25, and many fans of the show are not believing him at all! The hunky star told the blonde beauty that he feels like he’s falling in love with her but with many having the impression that they talk about nothing on their dates and don’t really seem to have a connection, there’s little support for the admission. Fans took to Twitter to hilariously call out Arie and his so-called feelings with some even going as far as accusing him of lying because he finds Lauren attractive. Ouch!

“IM SO FREAKING CONFUSED BY ARIE AND LAUREN. TBH. #TheBachelor,” one user tweeted about the exchange. “I’ve had more stimulating conversation with my Uber drivers than Arie has with Lauren. #thebachelor,” another commented. Many other followers took to Twitter to post funny memes to go along with their opinions about Arie’s “love” for Lauren. One fan showed a sarcastic GIF of Lauren not looking thrilled with the caption, “Lauren B shares her excitement for another one-on-one date #TheBachelor” while another user shared a amusing GIF of a person talking to a brick wall with the caption, “arie on his date with lauren #thebachelor.” Jeez! These users sure are harsh!

Arie had a previous one-on-one with Lauren on the Feb. 5 episode of the reality series and they enjoyed it in Paris. Their time together was definitely a bit awkward while filled with nerves and Arie even admitted to not feeling a connection between them. Lauren later expressed that the reason she’s usually so quiet and not open right away is because of her inability to trust people right away. Hmm…we guess we’ll just have to wait and see if this is the real deal or if Arie is indeed playing up his feelings a bit!

