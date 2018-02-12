‘Stranger Things’ Fans Rejoice: You Can Meet Millie, Noah & More At Stranger Con

Want to take a trip to the Upside Down? Creation Entertainment will get you pretty close during the first-ever batch of ‘Stranger Things’ fan conventions!

Stranger Con is coming to a city near you! That’s right, the cast of Stranger Things will soon be traveling to different cities across the United States to hang out with their fans for a weekend of fun. The first convention starts on June 23 in Chicago, Illinois, followed by a second on June 30 in Parsippany, New Jersey, and another one on November 10 in Nashville, Tennessee. Hopefully this is just the beginning of a massive tour, because Stranger Things fans are very excited to finally meet their favorite Netflix stars!

At Stranger Con, fans will be able to sit on panels with the cast to hear about the making of the show, behind the scenes, and even ask their own questions during fan Q&A’s. There will also be meet and greet opportunities, including autograph and photo sessions! On top of that there will be fan trivia with a chance to win cash, a costume contest for those of you who like show off their cosplay, and plenty of vendors for fans to shop for unique merch. So cool!

Now, here’s what you need to know: Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Shannon Purser and Brett Gelmon are confirmed for all three events. While the rest of the cast — including David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and more — have yet to be confirmed, Stranger Con is adding additional guests all the time. Just an FYI: to meet the celebs you’ll need to buy an autograph and/or photo op ticket. More details on that can be found right here!

