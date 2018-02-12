Prabal Gurung’s Fall 2018 Line Calls For Unity Using Colors Of Female-Dominated Societies

Women of all shapes, sizes, skin colors, & beyond will feel confidently beautiful in Prabal Gurung’s Fall 2018 line, inspired by the bright colors of female-led activist groups in China and India.

Prabal Gurung has been at the forefront of female-led activism in the fashion industry, especially in the era of Donald Trump, which saw women take even more control of their destinies and march through the streets for their equality. Prabal brought the streets to his runway for his Fall 2017 collection for a triumphant finale, led by Bella Hadid, with models rocking T-shirts that read, This is what a feminist looks like; The future is female, etc. For his Fall 2018 line, Prabal continued to use feminism as his muse, but this time incorporated color, rather than words, to send a message. Inspired by the matriarchal Mosuo tribe of China and India’s activist Gulabi Gang, as well as his own childhood in Nepal, where he was heavily influenced by his mother, Prabal’s Fall 2018 runway was filled with bright hues of purple, cobalt, pink and red, and a variety of textures, from velvet to sequin. Gigi Hadid opened the show draped in a patterned pink wrap, reminiscent of the Gulabi Gang’s iconic hot pink saris, which symbolize strength. Paired with a high-slit pink skirt and a white sweater with oversized, fur sleeves, Gigi’s opening look set the stage for Prabal’s bright and thought-provoking show. See photos of the full collection here.

Referencing the Mosuo tribe, known to many as the ‘Kingdom of Women,’ Prabal borrowed their traditional long white skirts that are paired with bright, patterned and embellished tops. One model rocked a textured, pencil skirt matched with a white sweater, which was embellished with a strapless floral bodice and fur sleeves. The look was topped with a vest of the same pattern that was completed with more fur on the skirt of the vest. Ashley Graham walked in a drop skirt, long sleeve red dress, with shoulder cut-outs and an angled neckline. A stoic Bella Hadid ended the show in a stunning strapless velvet gown, which was cinched at the ribs with a golden rope. The train of the gown was split in two in the back and showed off the impeccably designed footwear, which featured a wooden heel made up of a perfectly carved circle and heel. The models took the runway together in the grand finale, all holding white roses, celebrating unity and a “vision for a collective future, a future that is #StrongerInColour,” as Prabal wrote on his Instagram.

Sitting front row to witness this commentary on feminism was #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, who was also joined by La La Anthony, Cardi B, Laverne Cox and Sistine Stallone. As Vogue‘s Nicole Phelps noted, Prabal’s brightness was a call for celebration, in addition to a message of fearlessness and strength. “Gurung saw a note of sadness” when the women of Hollywood chose to wear black to the Golden Globes to bring awareness to the #TimesUp movement. “If he had his way, the next time around actresses would choose pink and its close relatives red and purple. To persuade them, his red carpet contenders were sequined, and wrapped and twisted around the torso like the saris that the Gulabi Gang wear,” Phelps wrote. We may see Hollywood’s leading ladies taking a page out of Prabal’s book soon and using the power of color to send a message!

