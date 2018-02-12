Pink Risks Awkward Run-In With Kim Kardashian At Ellen’s Birthday Bash — See Pics

Uh oh! Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday party brought enemies Kim Kardashian and Pink under one roof. We’ve got the details on if there was an awkward run-in.

Kim Kardashian, 37, let us know who her enemies are thanks to her recent mean-girl fragrance gift list and Pink, 38, is still considered a hater. The two women ended up at the same A-list bash on Feb. 10 honoring Ellen DeGeneres‘ 60th birthday. While the singer serenaded the birthday lady with her hit “What About Us” and some other tunes, Kimmy held back and took plenty of pics of herself in the party’s photo booth, natch! It is what she does best, isn’t it? The reality star shared the pics on her Twitter account, showing that she was hanging out with pals Chrissy Teigen, 31, and Olivia Munn, 37. Meanwhile Pink spent her time with the birthday girl and OPRAH!!!! Yep, there’s A-list and there’s A+++++ list. Kim and Pink apparently didn’t go anywhere near each other.

These two ended up enemies after Pink went hard on Kim in March of 2016 after the reality star posted the umpteenth naked photo of herself to social media. The “Beautiful Trauma” singer wrote on Twitter at the time: “Shout out to all of the women, across the world, using their brains, their strength, their work ethic, their talent, their ‘magic’ that they were born with, that only they possess,” she wrote. “It may not ever bring you as much ‘attention’ or bank notes as using your body, your sex, your t**s and a***s, but women like you don’t need that kind of ‘attention.’ In the quiet moments, you will feel something deeper than the fleeting excitement resulting from attention, you will feel something called pride and self-respect. Keep on resisting the urge to cave. You’ll never have to make silly excuses for yourself,” she added, seeming to diss Kim and her constant nudie sharing ways.

The singer later confirmed on Watch What Happens Live in Oct. 0f 2017 that yes, that tweet was totally shade at Kim. When the exhibitionist posted the nude pic, national treasure Bette Midler, 72, tweeted, “If Kim wants us to see a part of her we’ve never seen, she’s gonna have to swallow the camera.” Kimmy then clapped back with a mean diss at Bette and that set Pink off all the more. “Honestly she went in on Bette Midler and if you go in on Bette Midler, you’re going to hear from me,” Pink told host Andy Cohen, 49. Amen to that!

Ellen later posted several pics from the party to her social media, and she made sure to personally thank Pink and Oprah for being there. Kim? Nope…no mention of her, but we’re sure Ellen appreciated her presence.

Two of my favorite people. Thank you for being there, @Oprah @Pink. I love you both. pic.twitter.com/g558J7hbqs — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 12, 2018

HollywoodLifers, whose side are you on in this feud, Kim’s or Pink’s?

