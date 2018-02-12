Paris Hilton Channels ‘American Beauty’ By Going Naked In A Bed Of Roses To Promote New Song

Paris Hilton took to Instagram on Feb. 12 to post a revealing photo of herself nude in a bed of red roses to promote her upcoming single ‘I Need You’. See it here!

Woah! Paris Hilton, 36, took some notes from the 1999 film American Beauty when she posed lying in nothing but a bed of red roses for a racy pic promoting her first single in almost 12 years, “I Need You.” The blonde beauty posted the photo to her Instagram on Feb. 12 and it’s very reminiscent of the film’s scene, which features equally blonde beauty, Mena Suvari, 38. “2 Days till #INeedYou,” Paris captioned the photo, leading us to believe that the image may be from a music video set to go with the new tune which debuts on Valentine’s Day.

This isn’t the first time Paris posed in mock pics. She recently worked with Kanye West, 40, to pose for photos in which she acted as a clone of her old friend and former assistant Kim Kardashian, 37, for Kanye’s Yeezy Season 6 campaign. The friendship between Paris and Kim has a long history and although there’s been speculation that things were rocky with the beauties, that can seemingly be put to rest now. Paris reportedly wants Kim to be at her upcoming wedding and there’s even talk of her being a bridesmaid!

Paris’ professional and personal lives seem to be thriving and we couldn’t be happier for the former reality star! It’s been a long time coming for Paris. Her last single, “Stars Are Blind” from her album Paris was released back in 2012 and was a pretty big hit reaching number 18 on the charts. Whether she’s singing or posing in luscious pics showing off her hot bod, one thing is for sure: Paris sure knows how to shine!

HollywoodLifers, do you like Paris’ new pic? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!