Nick Jonas’ New Golf Pic Goes Viral After Fans Freak Over His Massive ‘Bulge’

While Nick Jonas was showing off his impressive golf swing, fans were drawn to something happening BELOW his belt. See the pics, here!

Well it looks like Valentine’s Day has come a little early for some lucky Nick Jonas fans. On Feb. 12, the “Remember I Told You” singer was spotted golfing, but instead of recognizing his Tiger Woods like talent, fans can’t take their eyes off of his crotch area. Yes, you read that correctly. It seems like Nick’s bulge was on full display after he sent a ball flying down the course, and we couldn’t have asked for a better Monday pick-me-up. Nick was dressed in an all-white ensemble that not only showed off what looks like a bulge, but his jaw-dropping biceps, too. Wow, was he always this fine? The seemingly innocent photo has become quite the trending topic on Twitter, and fans don’t know how to act! “Can we all just take a moment to appreciate @nickjonas playing golf?” one fan tweeted with a bunch of eggplant emojis. So funny, right? SEE MORE PICS OF NICK’S BULGE HERE.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Nick nearly broke the internet. Back in January, the singer pulled a total Kim Kardashian by posting a shirtless mirror selfie to Instagram on Jan. 18. The post left little to the imagination as he showed off his breathtaking abs and incredibly handsome face. What did we do to deserve him? With that being said, we can completely understand why Demi Moore, 55, had to see what all of the fuss is about. After allegedly being set up by Demi’s daughter Rumer Willis, 29, Nick and Demi reportedly sparked a hot romance in December, according to RadarOnline.com. Although we aren’t certain of where their alleged relationship may or may not stand now (because in that same month he was spotted on a date with actress Madeline Brewer), we know Demi isn’t the only cougar to rob the cradle.

Nick has also been romantically linked to Kate Hudson, 38, and Australian singer Delta Goodrem, 33, in the past. Sorry ladies — it looks like Nick is a bad boy, and by the looks of that alleged bulge, you can certainly understand why.

Can we all just take a moment to appreciate @nickjonas playing golf 😜🍆🍆🍆 pic.twitter.com/Whx3gB1ZCh — Harry Edwards (@dreamchaser82) February 11, 2018

Siempre me ha gustado el golf! Y ese @nickjonas sí que sabe jugarlo … 🏌️🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/0uPg9Ci8cx — Juan  (@Ju9nmx) February 12, 2018

Um hey @nickjonas I love you — georgia peach (@JessicaGeorgiou) February 13, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Nick Jonas’ sexy golf swing? Let us know your thoughts below!