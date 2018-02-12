Sarah Jessica Parker Defended By Molly Shannon After Kim Cattrall Comments: SJP ‘Is Wonderful’

Molly Shannon defended her ‘Divorce’ costar Sarah Jessica Parker during NYFW, saying despite Kim Cattrall calling her ‘cruel’, she’s actually ‘wonderful.’ Read more here!

Unlike the Sex and the City ladies, these Divorce costars are sticking together! Molly Shannon, who stars on the HBO comedy with Sarah Jessica Parker, defended her after the latest spat with SATC frenemy Kim Cattrall. Molly admits that she hasn’t been following the public feud, the latest jab being Kim calling SJP “cruel” for publicly commenting on her brother’s death. But, she can attest to SJP’s character no matter what. “I know for me, Sarah is just so supportive and so wonderful and we just get along so well,” Molly told Entertainment Tonight during an interview at New York Fashion Week.

“…we have so much in common, and she loves funny women and is just so genuinely supportive and kind, and like a ‘girls’ girl,'” she told ET at the Christian Siriano Fall/ Winter 2018 runway show. “So, I just feel lucky that I get to work with her.” That’s sweet! Molly hasn’t been following the SATC dramz, but we sure have. It all started with SJP calling out Kim for being the only person standing in between us and a third Sex and the City movie. Kim wasn’t happy about her public diss, and a fight soon ensued.

The latest phase of their feud came shortly after the death of Kim’s brother. Despite their rocky relationship, SJP gave her condolences to Kim publicly. “Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx,” she commented on Kim’s Instagram announcing his death. It was arguably a nice gesture, but it didn’t sit well with Kim.

The artist formerly known as Samantha Jones posted again on Instagram and got her mother involved. “My Mom asked me today, ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” she wrote, in part. She also accused SJP of “exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.” We’re eager to see this drama unfold — and what Molly will say if she finally starts following along!

