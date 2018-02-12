Kylie Jenner Enlists Help From Sis Khloe Kardashian To ‘Bounce Back’ & Get Her Pre-Baby Body Back

Kylie Jenner’s on a ‘rigorous’ workout plan to regain her former figure! A source close to Kylie EXCLUSIVELY told HL how she’s getting Khloe’s help to lose that baby weight!

Kylie Jenner, 20, may not care about looking hot all the time now that she’s a mom, but she is dead-set on shedding her baby weight and she’s asking Khloe Kardashian‘s trainer for help. A source close to Kylie EXCLUSIVELY told us how she’s planning to get toned. “As much as Kylie loves the extra curves her baby weight gave her, she can’t wait to get back in the gym and start toning up her body again,” our source added. “Before her pregnancy she knew she was sexy, super confident and loved the way she looked. But this pregnancy has taken an incredible toll on her body, and she’s afraid she won’t bounce back as quickly as she wants, and it’s driving her crazy when she sees how quickly other women have regained their figures. To jump-start her transformation, she’s enlisted Khloe’s personal trainer to get her back where she wants to be.”

But Khloe’s trainer isn’t the only person she’s relying on to get back to her pre-pregnancy appearance. “She’ll be on a pretty rigorous workout plan, and she’s got Jordyn [Woods] to push her through the tough days,” our source added. “She wants to feel beautiful again and even though her sisters tell her she looks amazing, she wants to get back her original pre-pregnancy weight. She wants to show mothers all over the world that pregnancy doesn’t have to permanently affect your body and if you really want to, you can get the old ‘you’ back!”

Based on her recent appearance at her friend Heather Sanders’ baby shower, the 20-year-old lip kit mogul is already making so much progress! Click here to see pics of Kylie and Khloe’s best maternity looks!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Kylie’s workout plan? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

SaveSave