The Kardashians Love Kylie’s Baby Girl’s Name: Kris Jenner Already Trademarking Stormi

Fans may have mixed feelings about the name Kylie Jenner chose for her baby, but her fam can’t get enough of it! HL exclusively found out what’s in the works for Stormi!

If there’s one thing fans know about the Kardashians, it’s that they ALWAYS think ahead. In fact, nearly every move they make is business-related — for better or for worse! So you better believe that when Kylie Jenner, 20, gave birth to her first child, daughter Stormi Webster, Kris Jenner, 62, was already three steps ahead of everyone else. When Kylie announced on Feb. 6, that she and Travis Scott, 25, had named their baby girl Stormi, many fans thought the choice was a little strange — but Kris is most definitely seeing the unique moniker as a major business opportunity! Click here to see pics of Kylie Jenner pregnant.

“The entire family loves the name Stormi,” a source close to the Kardashians shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kris is busy at work on the new name too. She has her legal team already trademarking the name and locking up all the social media accounts for Stormi. The grandma and super-momager is happy with the pick because, despite not being a K name, she still thinks it’s great for marketing.” Kris certainly wastes NO time!

But Kris isn’t the only member of the famous fam totally psyched about all possibilities the name Stormi could bring. “Kim [Kardashian, 37] thinks it is cute, unique, and fitting for a woman who will certainly take the world by storm,” our insider explained, adding that Kanye West, 40, is already feeling inspired by it! “Kanye loves the name too. He thought it was a great idea because of how well the name works with his own new baby’s name Chicago [West],” our source said. “He is already writing rhymes about Stormi Chicago nights. He loves it.” Aw!

Kylie and Travis may only be a few days into parenthood but apparently the two are adapting really well. And while Kylie’s family had their alleged doubts about the rapper, Travis has reportedly stepped up in a big way! “Travis has totally stepped up to the plate and is being a real hands-on dad—he’s even been changing diapers and helping out with feedings so Kylie can rest up every now and then,” a different source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Both Travis and Kylie can’t stop holding, smelling, and kissing Stormi, they’re so in love with her, it’s super sweet!” How adorable is that?

