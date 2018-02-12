Khloe Kardashian Won’t End Feud With Caitlyn Jenner: She Didn’t Acknowledge Her Pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian & Caitlyn Jenner won’t be on good terms for a long time! A source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY told HL that there are no plans for a reconciliation!

This feud is still going strong! Khloe Kardashian, 33, is still upset that Caitlyn Jenner, 68, publicly dissed Kris Jenner, 62, in her memoir The Secrets of My Life. A source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY told us that the bad blood between Khloe and Caitlyn is still there and is not going anywhere. “Khloe has no intention of reconciling with Caitlyn. As far as she’s concerned, Caitlyn totally overstepped the mark by publicly attacking Kris in her memoir,” our source said. “Caitlyn hasn’t reached out to Khloe at all, not even after the news broke that she’s pregnant — something Caitlyn knew was a huge thing for Khloe. It’s sad because Bruce was a such a large part of Khloe’s life growing up, and she loved him deeply, but since transitioning into Caitlyn, Khloe feels like she really doesn’t know her former stepfather at all anymore.”

We reported earlier how Khloe could not stop gushing about Kylie Jenner, 20, following the birth of her baby Stormi Webster. On Extra, the Revenge Body star talked about the addition of another member to her growing family and praised her sister’s parenting skills, “This family is just multiplying. [Kylie’s] so great. This is so natural for her… and just seeing her so at peace with everything, I’m really happy for her.”

On top of that, Kylie has turned to Khloe for inspiration to regain her pre-baby body by using her trainer to get toned again. Click here to see Khloe and Kylie’s best maternity looks!

